Millie Bobby Brown suffers injury days before ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 volume 2 release

Millie Bobby Brown has suffered an injury just days before the release of Stranger Things season 5 volume 2.

The Enola Holmes actress was set to appear on Good Morning America alongside her longtime co-star Noah Schnapp on Monday, December 15. However, she was forced to miss her scheduled appearance on ABC morning show due an injury.

Despite of injury, Millie Bobby Brown still made sure to join the show virtually. Her Christmas tree was visible in the background as she explained that a fall had left her unable to travel.

“Hey, everyone at GMA, I’m really sorry I couldn’t be there with you guys. I took a fall,” Brwn said while showing her arm in a black sling.

She went on to joke, “But I wanted to still participate in any way I could because, you know, Noah, I have to make it about me.”

“What is your favorite family tradition to do at the holidays, slash favorite memory?” she asked him before signing off her clip, “I love you, good morning!”

Schnapp later shared that his family enjoys playing a humorous word game together during the holidays.

“Ah Mill, I wish she was here,” he added.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 are streaming now on Netflix while Volume 2’s three episodes will air on Christmas Day and the Finale on New Year’s Eve.