Millie Bobby Brown surprises fans with latest move

Following the immense success of Stranger Things and her rise to becoming one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, 22-year-old British actress and producer Millie Bobby Brown is shifting her focus toward advocacy. On Saturday, March 14, she shared an enthusiastic update with her 72.3 million Instagram followers regarding a project close to her heart.

In a now-viral post, Brown disclosed that she hosted a gala dedicated to promoting dog rescue. “Last night, we hosted the first annual gala for my dog rescue. It was an incredible evening filled with community, compassion, and purpose,” she wrote in the caption.

The Enola Holmes actress added, “Most importantly, we raised awareness for rescue dogs and the importance of second chances. This mission has always been rooted in love, and it continues as we work to find every dog the ‘furever’ home they deserve.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

The post featured a carousel of images from the event, including one of Brown with her spouse of nearly two years, Jake Bongiovi. Other photos showed the Damsel actress addressing guests from a podium while wearing a floral ensemble and sharing a sweet moment with one of the rescued dogs.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the actress. “You continue to inspire me every day, Mills,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Millie, this is so amazing!”

The event also drew recognition from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). “Congratulations on your first gala! Every rescue dog has a heart full of love waiting to be shared. Thank you for helping these amazing animals find the homes they deserve,” the organization commented.

Brown’s philanthropic work comes at a peak in her career; in March 2026, Forbes named her the tenth highest-paid Hollywood star, following her reported $26 million in earnings after the premiere of Stranger Things season five.