Millie Bobby Brown unveils exciting details about ‘Stranger Things’ finale

Millie Bobby Brown recently offered fans a sneak peek into the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things during a special Netflix event in Hollywood.

The 20-year-old actress shared that she “channelled her inner Tom Cruise” while preparing for the show’s concluding chapter, which she promises will be filled with thrilling action and emotional moments.

In conversation with co-stars Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Jamie Campbell Bower and creators Ross and Matt Duffer, Brown described the experience as the culmination of a long journey. She, whilst emphasising her growth in this season, said, “I feel like the Duffers have been training me for this”.

Brown has expressed her excitement about taking on a more resourceful role, attributing her readiness not only to Eleven’s powers but also to the physical training and discipline she has committed to.

She teased that Volume One of the final season will be just the beginning, hinting at emotional twists and intense battles to come. Schnapp lightheartedly noted his character Will’s ongoing struggles, quipping, “I love when I get to smile on the show”, while the Duffer brothers jokingly remarked that if a sixth season were to happen, they’d likely have written his character out by now.

The creators also revealed that action legend Linda Hamilton has joined the cast, calling her a perfect fit for the action-packed storyline. Additionally, child actress Nell Fisher will appear to help recapture the magic of the series’ first season.

For those unfamiliar, the final season of Stranger Things will premiere in three parts on Netflix, with the episodes set to release on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve 2025.