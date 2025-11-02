What really happened between Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour on Stranger Things?

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly filed a formal complaint against her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour, alleging harassment and bullying during the filming of the show’s fifth and final season.

According to Daily Mail, Millie Bobby Brown submitted the complaint before cameras started rolling, detailing months of alleged mistreatment. The claims, sources stress, did not include any accusations of sexual misconduct. One insider described the document as extensive, saying, “There were pages and pages of allegations, and the internal review went on for months.”

Netflix has not issued an official statement, though company insiders say the focus remains firmly on wrapping up the series that turned both Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour into household names. “This finale is going to be a global event,” a Netflix representative reportedly said. “Nothing is going to overshadow that — not even controversy off-camera.”

For Millie Bobby Brown, the situation has been deeply personal. Those familiar with the matter say she struggled with an increasingly tense atmosphere on set and eventually felt compelled to take action. The actress, who has been with the show since its debut in 2016, has not made any public comment about the ongoing investigation.

David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper, has faced additional headlines unrelated to the series. The actor recently finalized his divorce from British singer Lily Allen, who just released West End Girl, her first album in seven years. Several songs on the record appear to reference their split, with lyrics touching on heartbreak, infidelity, and emotional distance.

Despite the turmoil, production on Stranger Things has continued as planned. A crew member described morale on set as “mixed,” saying that while everyone is aware of the allegations made by Millie Bobby Brown, the priority remains finishing the show strong. “It’s sad that this is happening right when fans should be celebrating the end of an era,” another insider said.

The final season of Stranger Things will be released in two parts. The first installment is expected later this month, with the concluding episodes — including what’s being called a “cinematic finale” — arriving in theaters and on Netflix on December 31.

Millie Bobby Brown, who has grown up in the public eye, continues to receive widespread support from fans and colleagues alike. As the industry waits for further developments, both Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour find themselves under intense scrutiny — not for their on-screen chemistry this time, but for what happened behind the scenes.