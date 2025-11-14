Millie Bobby Brown walks off red carpet after scolding paps at ‘Stranger Things 5’ premiere

Millie Bobby Brown has walked Off the red carpet After scolding photographers at the Stranger Things season 5 premiere in London.

On Thursday, November 13, the 21-year-old star dressed gracefully to attend the UK premiere of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

While posing for photos on the red carpet, Brow lost her cold when a photographer yelled out to her, “Smile.”

“Smile? You Smile!,” the Enola Holmed actor quickly responded while pointing to the group of photographers.

After scolding the photographers, Millie Bobby Brown turned away from the camera and exited the carpet. Photographers caught her exit on camera where she could be clearly seen irritated by the remark.

Despite the heated interaction, Brown turned heads at the event as she wore a black corset covered in flowy black tulle from Ashi Studio’s fall 2025 couture collection.

She completed her dazzling look with a pair of Aldo pumps featuring a customized detail that read “011,” seemingly in reference to her Stranger Things character, eleven.

In addition to Millie Bobby Brown, other cast members including Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery also attended the starry event.

The final season of Stranger Things will be released in three parts. Part 1 will be released on November 26 while Part 2 will be streamed on December 25, and the series finale will be dropped on December 31.