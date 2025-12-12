Millie Bobby Brown's Baby Sparks Viral Theory
Dec 12, 2025
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, are embracing parenthood after welcoming their newborn daughter via adoption this summer. While the couple has asked for privacy and has kept their baby’s name a secret, a recent public sighting has sparked a viral theory that has fans buzzing.
Paparazzi captured photos of the young couple taking their baby for a stroll, marking one of their first public outings as a family of three. It wasn’t the baby, however, that sent the internet into a frenzy—it was a seemingly mundane accessory: Millie Bobby Brown’s phone.
Eagle-eyed fans immediately spotted a significant detail on the actress’s phone case: a set of bold initials, ‘RWB.’ This tiny clue has fueled massive speculation that the baby’s first name begins with the letter ‘R.’ Given the couple’s penchant for privacy, fans are treating the ‘RWB’ initials as the biggest hint yet regarding the newborn daughter’s identity.
The viral theory posits that ‘R’ is the child’s first name, with the ‘B’ likely standing for Brown (or Bongiovi), though the middle initial remains a mystery. Whether the speculation is accurate or merely wishful thinking from devoted fans, the discovery of the initials has been enough to turn a simple outing into a major celebrity news event. Stay tuned for official confirmation, but for now, the ‘R’ name theory reigns supreme.