Millie Court posts unfiltered photo post-surgery

Entrepreneur and actress Millie Court shared a candid glimpse of her surgery scar in an ‘unedited and raw’ Instagram post.

On Sunday, a 29-year-old documented the healing process following the removal of a cyst just above her belly button.

Millie posted a series of photos showing her stomach, first covered with a small plaster before revealing the scar beneath.

In the caption, she mentioned, “An unedited raw realness dump for you, my life plus my little scar journey from my cyst removal”. According to The Daily Mail, her surgery followed her announcement of becoming the first contestant to sign up for Love Island: All Stars.

The star who won the series with ex Liam Reardon in 2021, is returning for the All Stars edition in South Africa, which begins in January.

After her separation from Liam for the second time in September, following a brief breakup in 2022, sources say Millie is ready to start dating again and couldn’t resist the opportunity to return to the villa.

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island: All Stars saw ex Islanders return for a second chance at love and following the success of champions Molly Smith and Tom Clare, who are now engaged, former contestants are lining up to take part.

Essex-born Millie and Welsh native Liam were fan favourites after their 2021 win, and viewers were eager to see their relationship succeed, especially after they launched a couple’s podcast.

Now, Millie decided on an epic return to the show that made her famous and with Liam still single, she could even be reunited with her ex or face someone completely new walking through the villa doors.

A source revealed: ‘Millie is one of the first stars to sign up for Love Island: All Stars this year, and she’s a brilliant contestant.

‘She’s a former winner and has only recently split from ex Liam, who could even make a surprise appearance in the villa alongside her.

After spending a few weeks feeling heartbroken over their breakup, Millie has never felt better; she’s confident and in a great headspace.

“When producers came calling, she knew she had unfinished business with the show, so returning was a no-brainer”.

A TV insider added: ‘Millie was very popular during her first Love Island stint. Now that she is single again, producers have been talking to her.

“Nothing is set in stone yet, as the line-up is never confirmed until closer to transmission, but it’s heading in the right direction”.

Millie recently spoke about wanting to meet the right person and settle down, as well as her anxieties about feeling left behind while her close friends got married.

In an interview on YouTube, she said: ‘We’re getting deep now. I feel like as you get older, it’s only natural that you start to feel like your time’s running out, and I feel like, especially at my age now, I’m 28 now.

The Daily Mail has contacted an ITV spokesperson for comment, “And I have friends who are engaged. I have a friend who is married, like my best friends, who I’ve been friends with for you know nearly 10 years… It’s that situation you say like you feel like you’re behind…”

After winning Love Island in 2021, the couple remained together for a year before going their separate ways.

Following their split, Liam appeared on the E4 series Celebs Go Dating, while Millie was linked to Gogglebox star George Baggs.

Fans later suspected the pair had rekindled their romance when they were spotted enjoying a break together in the Lake District over the Easter Bank Holiday. In June, just three months before they parted ways for good, Millie spoke to the Daily Mail about her hopes that Liam would propose.

She said: He’s the one in control of proposing, and I’ve given a little hint and showed him a ring that I would like.

‘Not that it means he’ll do it anytime soon, but I thought it was better he knows now, so when he does decide to in the future, he knows what ring I like.

“He also knows what I’d want from the proposal too, where it would be and everything like that”.

The pair had been attempting to make their relationship work long-distance after Liam moved back to Wales, but eventually the distance became too much.