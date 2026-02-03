Millie Mackintosh and Hugo: Insider shares untold story behind split

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor are reportedly separating after seven years of marriage. According to the Daily Mail, the couple held several serious discussions over the New Year before deciding to call it quits.

The Made in Chelsea duo, who share two young daughters, are reportedly focused on prioritizing their children amid the split. An insider informed the publication, “Millie and Hugo are currently going through a separation and have sadly decided to split.”

The source continued, “They have known each other for many years and, in recent weeks, have had serious conversations about their future, ultimately deciding it’s better for them both to part ways. Their main priority remains their children and family life; separating is not something they ever hoped would happen.” The insider added that they are currently navigating what living apart will look like and how they plan to co-parent. “It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year, and one they hope to continue managing in private.”

Millie Mackintosh famously rekindled her romance with Hugo, her former partner, following her 2016 divorce from Professor Green. The pair married in 2018.

This news of their separation follows another significant shift in Millie’s professional life. Last year, she parted ways with her longtime manager and close friend, Donna Rooney. At the time, insiders stated Millie was “desperate” to move on from her reality TV background. She subsequently signed with the management firm YMU, which represents stars such as Ant & Dec and Claudia Winkleman.

As of now, neither Millie nor Hugo has publicly commented on the reports.