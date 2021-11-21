Millionaire dog puts its Miami mansion on sale for $32 mln

The world’s richest dog named Gunther VI has just put its Tuscan-style mansion in Miami on sale for $32 million.

The nine-bedroom Miami mansion is owned by a millionaire German shepherd named Gunther VI who had inherited a $500 million fortune from his granddad Gunther IV.

The dog’s lineage dates back decades to when Gunther III was gifted a multimillion-dollar trust reportedly worth $58 million from late owner German countess Karlotta Liebenstein when she died in 1992, according to the foreign media reports.

A group of handlers have helped maintain the wealthy lifestyle for a succession of dogs since then.

The Miami mansion was put on sale for nearly $32 million that had been purchased from pop music legend Madonna in 2000 for $7.5 million.

It was built in 1928 with nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and has exclusive views over Biscayne Bay.

The home is currently listed with Ruthie and Ethan Assouline of The Assouline Team at Compass.

Ruthie Assouline told Forbes that she couldn’t believe it when she was told that the owner was a dog.

She said, “We have sold countless multi-million dollar homes, but this is definitely a first. When the handlers initially told me a dog owned the property, I didn’t believe it. The property has a history that no one else can claim.”

Ruthie added, “The ultra-private gated estate sits on an expansive lot lined with royal palm trees, lush landscaping and showcases breathtaking open bay views.”

