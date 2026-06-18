KARACHI: A cryptocurrency trader was abducted in a short-term kidnapping and deprived of millions of dollars from his digital wallet, ARY News reported.

The trader was allegedly kidnapped from Kamran Chowrangi in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighborhood on Tuesday.

Sources revealed that the abductors subjected the victim to brutal torture before forcing him to transfer millions of dollars from his digital wallet.

The culprits reportedly used a high-end luxury vehicle to execute the crime.

Before fleeing the scene, the robbers also stole the trader’s mobile phones and other valuable personal belongings.

According to the police, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and a detailed investigation is currently underway to track down the suspects and trace the digital transactions.

Crime Alarming Rise in May 2026

Street crime in Karachi has risen alarmingly, with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) releasing disturbing crime statistics for May.

A total of 4,671 criminal incidents were reported across the metropolis in May alone, raising serious concerns over the performance of the Karachi police in tackling the law-and-order situation.

Mobile Phone Snatching

Street criminals targeted citizens ruthlessly, snatching as many as 1,860 mobile phones at gunpoint across the city.

Motorcycle Theft and Snatching

Two-wheelers remained the primary target for criminals. According to the CPLC report, 445 motorcycles were snatched at gunpoint, while a staggering 2,240 bikes were stolen over the course of the month.

Vehicle Theft

Automobile theft also persisted, with at least 20 vehicles snatched at gunpoint and another 106 reported stolen from various areas of the city.

Bank Robbery, Extortion,

The city recorded one bank robbery and 10 incidents of extortion in May.

More tragically, the month saw a severe rise in violent casualties, with 56 people losing their lives in various firing and violent incidents.

On a positive note, no cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported.

Read More: Karachi records alarming rise in street crimes during March 2026

The deeply unsettling figures have triggered calls for immediate, renewed efforts from law enforcement. Citizens are demanding increased police patrolling and stricter security measures across Karachi’s streets to at least contain, if not entirely eradicate, the surging crime wave.