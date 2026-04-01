Milly Alcock breaks silence on 'Supergirl' trailer

The latest Supergirl trailer was released today, and Milly Alcock isn’t holding back regarding the revelation of Jason Momoa’s new role. Drawing on her experience from House of the Dragon, the 25-year-old actress addressed growing fan discourse in a candid interview with Vanity Fair. Her approach to handling the inevitable criticism is refreshingly honest and mature.

DC Studios today unveiled the full Supergirl trailer, featuring Alcock in a formidable new superhero suit. The footage also offers a first look at Jason Momoa as Lobo, showcasing the interstellar mercenary’s iconic gritty appearance. In an unexpected cameo, David Corenswet also makes his return as Superman.

Directed by James Gunn, the narrative follows Kara Zor-El as she reluctantly joins forces with unlikely allies to battle a vicious foe. The production boasts an intricate supporting cast, including David Krumholtz as Zor-El and Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills. Early glimpses hint at intense dramatic chemistry between Alcock and Momoa.

Alcock spoke openly about the casting choices and broader fan concerns. She acknowledged that Lobo’s redesign has sparked online debate regarding the creative direction of the DC Universe reboot. However, Alcock expressed full confidence in Momoa’s performance, noting that he has championed playing the character for years.

According to Variety, Alcock stated: “Jason brings incredible intensity and physicality to the character.” She emphasized that the entire cast is dedicated to honoring the source material while delivering a fresh perspective for modern audiences.

Alcock gained a vital perspective on public scrutiny through her role as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. She told Vanity Fair that simply being a female lead in the superhero genre often attracts disproportionate criticism.

“It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on. We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies,” Alcock stated. “I can’t really stop them; I can only be myself.”

When asked about renowned filmmakers like Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese who have critiqued the superhero genre, Alcock chose to embrace artistic diversity rather than defend the films. “Not every film is for everyone,” she told Vanity Fair, showing respect for differing cinematic viewpoints.