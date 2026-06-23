Milly Alcock looks gothic in all-black at ‘Supergirl’ New York premiere

The New York City premiere of Supergirl turned into a star-studded red carpet event on Monday, with actress Milly Alcock leading the cast arrivals in a striking all-black ensemble.

Alcock – who plays Kara Zor-El in the upcoming DC Studios film – embraced an edgy, high-fashion aesthetic in a corset-style top paired with tailored black trousers.

Her look featured a structured peplum detail inspired by bloomers and was completed with long latex opera gloves and dark, sultry makeup. The bold outfit quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.

She was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars, including David Corenswet, who returns as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult, who portrays Lex Luthor.

Corenswet opted for a refined look in a light khaki double-breasted suit paired with black leather shoes, balancing a relaxed yet polished style.

Brosnahan wore a deep brown gown featuring a plunging neckline, intricate beaded detailing, and a thigh-high slit, while Hoult leaned into a darker aesthetic with a black leather jacket, white T-shirt, and tinted sunglasses.

The premiere also drew other notable appearances. Music legends Debbie Harry and Chris Stein brought punk-inspired fashion to the event, while content creator Jonathan Cheban, influencer Darla Bundus, and beauty creator Eleanor Barnes showcased bold, stylized red carpet looks.

The film – which marks Alcock’s first leading role in the DC Universe as Supergirl – is set to release in theaters on June 26 and also features Jason Momoa among its ensemble cast.