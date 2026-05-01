Milly Alcock has revealed the unusual and surprisingly casual way she discovered she had landed one of Hollywood’s most high-profile superhero roles, after being cast as the new Supergirl in the upcoming DC Studios film.

The 26-year-old, best known for her breakout performance in House of the Dragon, said she first sensed something significant was happening after flying from Sydney to Atlanta for a screen test, following a self-tape submission for the secretive project.

Alcock recalled that after her audition, she returned to her hotel with a strong intuition that her life was about to change. “I kind of had a feeling, I remember I like got back to my hotel room and I like sat down and I was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna, something’s gonna happen,’” Alcock said. “I just had like an intuition that like, this is going to be a very exciting challenge if it goes in my favour.”

Ten days later, the confirmation arrived not through a traditional phone call, but via a text message from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. The message included a Deadline article announcing her casting as Supergirl, officially confirming she had been chosen for the role.

Her immediate reaction, she admitted, was disbelief. “This is crazy, what have I done?” she recalled thinking after reading the message.