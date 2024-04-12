Milne, Allen ruled out of T20 series against Pakistan

New Zealand suffered a major blow ahead of a five-match T20I series against Pakistan as hard-hitting opening batter Finn Allen and pacer Adam Milne have been ruled out with injuries.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Allen and Milne sustained injuries in the team’s training session that concluded just hours before their departure to Pakistan.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell and uncapped all-rounder Zak Foulkes replaced Allen and Milne respectively.

Adam Milne felt discomfort in his ankle while Finn Allen sustained an injury to his back and were subsequently left out of New Zealand’s already depleted squad.

“We feel for both Finn and Adam, suffering injuries so close to the start of the tour. They have been strong performers for us in the T20 format since the last World Cup,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

“Our support staff and medical networks will be working closely with both players over the next few weeks to complete plans for their treatment and subsequent return to cricket.”

Blundell has previously visited Pakistan while uncapped Foulkes will likely be making his debut for New Zealand. “Zak has had an impressive season for Canterbury including being their leading wicket-taker in all three competitions,” Stead said.

“He has displayed impressive skills with the ball, particularly in T20 cricket for the Kings. We also know he has skills with the bat and it will be an excellent opportunity for him to be part of the group.”

New Zealand are scheduled to reach Pakistan on April 14 for the crucial series, leading to the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup. Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will host the first three T20Is between Pakistan and New Zealand on 18, 20 and 21 April.

The two sides will then travel to Lahore to lock horns in the remaining two T20Is on 25 and 27 April, respectively.