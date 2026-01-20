Milne, Bracewell suffer injuries ahead of T20 World Cup

New Zealand’s preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup suffered a setback with fast bowler Adam Milne and all-rounder Michael Bracewell sustaining injuries ahead of the global showpiece taking place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

Milne injured his left hamstring while bowling for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 on Sunday and is currently being assessed, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bracewell suffered a left calf strain while fielding in the third and final one-day international against India in Indore on Sunday.

“Bracewell will be treated and monitored over the coming days before a decision on his further involvement in the tour is confirmed,” the NZC said.

All-rounder Kristian Clarke has been added to the squad as cover for their first three T20 Internationals of the five-match series against India beginning on Wednesday.

“We’ve got a fair bit of player movement at the moment with some guys returning from injury for this series, others joining us immediately from franchise cricket and the rest coming off the India ODI series,” coach Rob Walter said.

“We want to ensure we’ve got enough pace-bowling options for the first three games of this series and it’s a great opportunity for Kristian to stay on with the group a little longer on his first tour of India.

“He certainly showcased his talent in the ODI series, but what was particularly impressive was his calmness and ability to perform under pressure.”

New Zealand will begin their World Cup campaign in Group D against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8.