Mina Packing Guide: 10 Essentials for Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims

MINA: As many as 118,000 Pakistani pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia this year to perform the fifth pillar of Islam, Hajj, officially beginning their sacred journey from Mina.

Before departing for Mina, Pakistani pilgrims are advised to pack the following essential items in their small carry-on bags:

Small mat (for prayer and resting) Pakistani Hajj Card Official Wristband Nusuk Card Daily prescription medicines Water bottle (to stay hydrated) Sunglasses Umbrella (for sun protection) Mobile charger and power bank An extra set of clothes (or change of costume)

Pilgrims are highly encouraged to keep their bags as light as possible, allowing them to remain mobile and comfortably focus their energy on prayers, worship, and Hajj rituals.

Data from the Ministry of Religious Affairs indicates that 96% of the total welfare staff, amounting to 1,517 members, have assumed their duties to provide essential services, guidance, and medical facilities to the pilgrims. This deployed personnel includes 95% (921) of the Hajj assistants (Moavineen), 95% (178) of the Khuddam (SDS) and technical staff, and 99% (418) of the medical team, all of whom have been stationed across various sectors in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the “Haram Guides” deployed in and around the Grand Mosque have already provided navigation and assistance to 20,698 pilgrims.

Meanwhile, in Madinah, a total of 38,594 Pakistani pilgrims, including 20,438 men and 18,156 women, have been facilitated to pay their respects at Riaz-ul-Jannah.

To ensure the seamless movement of pilgrims, transport services dedicated to commuting individuals between their accommodations and the Haram Shareef for Umrah and daily prayers have been significantly scaled up.

The total fleet of shuttle buses operating in Makkah has been increased to 469, ensuring round-the-clock transport facilities for all 98,823 pilgrims currently in the holy city. The highest volume of transport activity relative to pilgrim density has been recorded across Sector 1, Sector 7, and Sector 8 in Makkah.