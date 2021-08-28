Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce their wedding date!

Wedding bells are in the air for lovebirds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram who are set to tie the knot on September 10!

The couple took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 28, to share a picture of their wedding invite with fans and followers, much like they shared their engagement invites back in June.

“Alhamdulillah (Thank God),” Minal wrote, before tagging fiance Ahsan and saying, “Where did you come from achanak (suddenly)? Now you’re staying forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

Ahsan also shared the invite with his own followers, excitedly announcing, “Alhamdulillah! We’re gettingggggg married!!” He went on to proclaim his love for Minal, tagging her to say, “I will love you forever and ever and ever and ever till my last breath.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsan Mohsin Ikram (@ahsanmohsinikramofficial)

It seems like Minal’s twin sister Aiman Khan and friends also hosted a small dinner in honour of the bride-to-be, with Minal sharing pictures from the night on her Instagram just before announcing her wedding date. “What a wonderful night hosted by my sister,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

Minal and Ahsan, who went public with their romance in November of 2020, first shared news of their baat pakki in May with heartwarming pictures from the occasion. “Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” Minal Khan wrote, addressing her fiance. read more

Just a month later, in June, the couple sat down to officially exchange rings among close friends and family in a gorgeous albeit small engagement ceremony.