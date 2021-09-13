In Pictures: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s fairytale reception

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are officially married and the couple followed their nuptials with a grand reception fit for a fairytale!

The newly-wed couple hosted a lavish valima reception for family and friends following their Sept. 10 wedding, with their close friends and family in attendance, all of whom put their best foot forward to celebrate Minal and Ahsan’s union.

For her valima, Minal Khan chose a heavily embellished ivory-coloured Erum Khan ensemble with her dupatta set like a veil behind her, flowing down the tail of her dress. Interestingly, the bride also chose to switch up her hairstyle, entering with her hair down and later on choosing to tie it up in a neat bun.

The groom, Ahsan Mohsin, cut a dapper figure in yet another Ismail Farid number for his reception, this time switching out the prince suit from his baraat for a more classic black suit.

The loved-up couple posed away for their wedding pictures, many of which have already made their way online thanks to the wedding photographers and videographers, and we can’t get enough!

Minal’s twin sister Aiman Khan and her family, husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal Muneeb, have also been going viral thanks to their own adorable antics at the wedding – from Amal running up to hug her khala Minal Khan and Aiman Khan getting confused as the bride on stage, to Muneeb poking fun by teasing some PDA with his wife. Have a look!

The aunt-niece love between Minal Khan and Amal Muneeb was hard to miss throughout the event.

Also in attendance were the couple’s close friends from the industry, including Kinza Hashmi and Amna Ilyas.