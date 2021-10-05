Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram spend time at undersea restaurant

Actress Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared pictures of their visit to an undersea restaurant in the Hurawalhi Island of Maldives.

They shared the images for the fans on the picture-sharing social media application Instagram on their profiles.

“The worlds largest undersea restaurant!. Happy honey moon baby!” he captioned.

He added that she is the love of his life and the life of his soul. He vowed that he love her forever.

He shared an emoji-captioned image of him at the restaurant.

Minal Khan posted a picture in which she was with her husband. The Jalan star mentioned that it will be an understatement if she called him special since he means everything to her. She added that she will keep loving him forever.

They had gone to Maldives to spend their honeymoon.

‘Chased by Gulab’

Recently, Minal had jokingly claimed that she was being chased by Gulab. The Gulab she was referring to was the Cyclone Gulab which was earlier reported to be hitting the coastal areas of the country.

She was seen at an exotic location in the Maldives in the image. “Gulab is chasing me,” Minal Khan captioned the image.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who announced their engagement last May, got married on September 10 in a fairy-tale event that was attended by close family and friends.

