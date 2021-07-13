Minal Khan shares sweet note for late father during rain

Minal Khan may be having the time of her life with her fiance during the monsoon season, but there’s one person who she dearly misses – her late father, Mubeen Khan, who passed away in December 2020.

Karachi welcomed the monsoon season on Monday with heavy showers across the city, and in typical celeb couple fashion, Minal stepped out with her fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to enjoy the weather.

In between posts of her cruising around the city in Ahsan’s vintage wheels, Minal Khan shared a rather personal feeling with her fans. “Barish atey hi barish se juri yadein bhi ajaati hain (With rain comes memories associated with rain),” she said.

“Miss you baba,” she added, before sharing that the rainy season was her father’s favourite. “Your favourite weather is missing you too much.”

However, the sadness was short-lived as Ahsan made sure that Minal enjoyed the day to the fullest! He took to Instagram stories to share stunning pictures of Minal Khan as she enjoyed a dinner date with her fiance.

Have a look!