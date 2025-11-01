Minal Khan shares sweet peeks from son Hasan’s intimate second birthday celebration

Minal Khan’s son has turned two and she couldn’t be more emotional about it.

On Saturday, November 1, the Jalan actress took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses into son Hassan’s low-key birthday celebration.

In the video, Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram could be seen celebrating Hassan’s birthday in their lounge, which was decorated with a birthday cake, colorful balloons, and toy figures placed on the dining table.

“Hasan you’re two years old? Someone please send help for this mama she’s not okay. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my one and only,” she wrote in the caption.

Minal’s twin sister Aiman Khan also shared a gushing note for her nephew on Instagram with a carousel of heartfelt images.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to the cutest little bundle of energy! You’re two times the fun, two times the giggles, and two times the love! Hope your day is filled with cake, cuddles, and lots of balloons!” the actor wrote along the photos.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also expressed his love and warm wishes for little Hasan on his special day, writing, “I am here for you till my last breath , daddy did/has and always will have your back !!”

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared the screen in drama serial Parchai and later tied the knot in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child on November 1, 2023.