Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Punjab bans entry of TikTokers into parks

LAHORE: The Punjab Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday imposed a ban on the entry of TikTokers into all public parks following the Minar-e-Pakistan incident, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting of PHA officials held here in Lahore on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by PHA, all Tiktokers have to take permission from the concerned PHA’s for the entrance in parks.

Moreover, the PHA is also considering a ban on the entrance of more than two men in public parks.

The ban was imposed after the recent harassment incident that took place at Minar-e-Pakistan where a female TikToker was harassed by more than 400 men at Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

Police so far have arrested 130 people and identified 40 of them through videos of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

The police while sharing progress on the matter said they have so far identified 40 people whose presence has been confirmed via video evidence available with the authorities.

They said that overall 130 suspects have been arrested and 70 of them were released after the identification of 22 suspects the previous day.

Separately it was repprted that Prime Minister Imran Khan will get a briefing on assault and harassment against a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day during his upcoming Lahore visit on Wednesday.

According to sources privy to the schedule of the premier, Imran Khan is expected to reach Lahore on Wednesday where he would be briefed on various provincial affairs.

“The prime minister will chair a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister House where he would review uplift projects launched in the Punjab province,” they said.