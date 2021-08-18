Looted, thrown into air: Woman narrates ordeal she had been through at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: In what has been billed as an abhorrent act of violence against women, a huge crowd of men attacked and looted a woman at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

The incident occurred on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park. On Tuesday, police registered a case against 400 suspects after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Talking to an ARY News reporter today, the victim woman narrated the terrible ordeal she had been through.

“People yanked my earrings, hurting my ears. They jostled and threw me into the air as if I were a toy or have come from some other world and snatched my bracelet, purse, mobile phones and everything I had that day,” she recounted.

When the reporter asked her whether the police or security guards were present at the park at the time of the incident, the victim wasn’t sure about their presence. “Police may have come and ignored [her ordeal] or they may have not been able to notice it given a huge crowd of people present there”, she said.

She said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Punjab government’s spokesperson Fayazul Hassan Chohan contacted her and assured her of complete support in provision of justice to her.

To a question about her visit to the Punjab Safe City Authority office to get surveillance footage of the attack, the woman said she got “no proof” and was informed that CCTV cameras installed at the Minar-e-Pakistan were non-operational on the day the incident took place.