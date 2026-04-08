Mindy Kaling shares 'Not Suitable for Work' first look in carousel post

American showbiz star Mindy Kaling is set to return to television this summer with her upcoming Hulu program, “Not Suitable for Work.”

Hulu revealed that the series will premiere on June 2 with the first three episodes. Following the premiere, the network will release two episodes weekly until the finale on June 23.

“Not Suitable for Work” follows five ambitious 20-somethings chasing career growth in the Murray Hill neighbourhood of Manhattan while attempting to balance their private lives.

The series stars Jay Ellis, Avantika, Ella Hunt, Will Angus, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay. The production also features an impressive lineup of recurring guest actors, including Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Judy Gold, Ego Nwodim, Harry Richardson, Constance Wu, Laura Bell Bundy, May Hong, Bhavesh Patel, Emilia Suárez, and Michael Benjamin Washington.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

The 46-year-old actress, screenwriter, and comedian shared first-look images in an Instagram carousel post on April 7.

Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber led a glamorous lineup of A-list stars at the 2026 Women’s Wear Daily Style Awards on Friday.

The Rhode founder was joined by Demi Moore, Emily Blunt and Mindy Kaling for a fashion-filled night in Los Angeles.

Bieber was honoured with the 2026 Style Trailblazer Award, recognizing her influence on contemporary fashion and beauty culture.

“It’s always surprising to me what things kind of take off, but I think it’s really cool to be able to put something out into the world that resonates with people,” she told WWD of the affect her style has had on pop culture in recent years.

For the starry night, the wife of Grammy-winner Justin Bieber slipped into a shimmering Giorgio Armani gown which she paired with sky-high black heels.