Minecraft finally adds official sitting feature after 17 years: How It works

For nearly two decades, Minecraft players looking to rest their virtual legs had to rely on community-made mods or creative workarounds like placing a wooden stair block and calling it a chair. Now, after 17 years, Mojang Studios is officially changing that.

A brand-new gameplay update introduces an official, native sitting mechanic to the sandbox game. The addition addresses one of the oldest and most consistent quality-of-life requests from the global player base.

How to Sit in Minecraft: The New Mechanics

The newly introduced mechanic is incredibly straightforward and expands how players can interact with their custom-built bases and structures.

Slabs and Stairs Interaction: Players can now officially sit on any placed Slab or Stair block.

The Activation Command: To sit down, you simply look at a compatible block and hit the standard Right-Click button (or the respective interact button on console controllers).

Exiting the Sitting Position: To stand back up, players just need to hit the Sneak/Shift key, which safely ejects the character model back into a standing position adjacent to the block.

Previously, players could only achieve a “sitting” state by interacting with very specific, rideable entities like Minecarts, Boats, Horses, or Pigs equipped with saddles.

While adding a sitting button might seem minor to outsiders, it marks a massive milestone for the Minecraft community, particularly for roleplay (RP) servers, map makers, and interior designers.

Why this matters: For 17 years, building dining rooms, grand halls, or taverns resulted in static environments where characters awkwardly hovered on top of furniture.

The native mechanic adds immense immersion, allowing multiplayer servers to host gatherings, meetings, and casual hangouts where player models actually align visually with the furniture layout. Furthermore, because this is an engine-level update, console players (on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch) can now enjoy a feature that was previously locked behind Java-exclusive PC mods.

Minecraft Update Patch Summary

Feature: Official Native Sitting Mechanics

Compatible Blocks: All variants of Stairs and Slabs (Wood, Stone, Quartz, Nether Brick, etc.)

Availability: Rolling out across Bedrock Edition and Java Edition beta snapshots.

Controls: Right-click to Sit / Shift to Stand.