Minecraft player comes with fresh new look of Desert Temple

A Minecraft fan redesigned the game’s desert temple by making an impressive pyramid while staying true to its original roots.

Referred to it as The Desert Temple, it is a structure that has loot that the players seek.

The Mojang product continues to be an inspiration for its fans due to its regular updates by the makers. The updated content caters to the players’ needs.

According to recent updates, the game is expected to come in two parts named Caves & Cliffs, whose objective is to make Minecraft’s mountain and cave biomes better.

It was released back on June 8 and it bought new features such as mobs, gears and blocks.

Lysxander, a Reddit user displayed his architectural skills as he shared a video of the new Minecraft temple.

There were modifications made as the treasure room was marked with copper blocks.

With original design avails terracotta, lysxander took the option of using copper which made it much vibrant.

Its outside comes with new designs the temple’s address now having steps, that lead to the front door and is marked by copper.

They are divided by a carved Creeper’s face that is made of sandstone, after marking it with copper blocks. The towers have been linked to the pyramid, also saw changes as its top comes with battlements while the ankh shapes’ sides have more definition.

Lysxander’s new design of the structure is made of the latest copper blocks, which is introduced in the Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update, which gives it a fresh look.

Caves and Cliffs Part 2 will be releasing soon and players will test their creativity with new materials for modification. It allows a fresh new look to the game.