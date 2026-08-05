Are Minecraft servers illegal? ESA executive sparks controversy at state hearing

During a June 29, 2026 California State Senate hearing on the Protect Our Games Act, Entertainment Software Association (ESA) Vice President Jennifer Gibbons publicly labeled private and community-run Minecraft and Call of Duty servers as “illegal” and characterized them as software piracy.

However, Microsoft and Mojang Studios currently distribute official server software (.jar files) on their website for public host creation, creating immediate friction between industry lobbying claims and actual developer licensing rules.

What Did the ESA Say About Private Minecraft Servers?

Speaking before the California State Senate regarding Assembly Bill Protect Our Games Act—a legislative proposal introduced by Assemblymember Chris Ward to keep online games playable after publisher abandonment—ESA VP Jennifer Gibbons forcefully criticized unauthorized community servers.

When asked by California State Senator Carolina Menjivar whether private community servers constitute the “black market of video games,” Gibbons affirmed the statement, asserting:

“They’re illegal. They are not in any way affiliated with Microsoft. Microsoft, for Minecraft, has gotten a lot of criticism because of those community servers not employing the same safety standards that Microsoft does on their Minecraft servers.”

Gibbons further claimed that the ESA views private community hosting as copyright infringement and piracy, pointing to two active lawsuits against private server hosts and referencing the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Notorious Markets Report on counterfeiting.

Fact-Checking the Claim: Are Minecraft Servers Actually Illegal?

Despite the ESA’s sweeping claims, community-hosted Minecraft servers operate under established commercial and end-user license agreements (EULA).

On legality, Microsoft and Mojang treat ESA tools very differently. ESA has been labeled as “illegal software piracy,” while Minecraft’s Reality setup is explicitly allowed through official public hosting tools that Mojang provides.

When it comes to tool access, ESA is seen as relying on unauthorized workarounds. In contrast, Mojang makes official .jar server files available for download, so server operators don’t have to use unofficial methods.

For safety and compliance, ESA has been criticized for not meeting Microsoft’s safety standards. Reality servers, however, operate under Minecraft’s commercial EULA and Brand Guidelines, which give creators clear rules to follow.

Regarding lawsuits and enforcement, ESA claimed it was taking broad legal action against private servers. Microsoft’s approach with Reality has been more targeted — focusing enforcement on unauthorized monetization and IP theft rather than shutting down private servers outright.

While unauthorized server emulation for games with closed backends (like certain MMORPGs or abandoned titles) frequently faces legal challenges under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), Minecraft’s ecosystem was built on user-hosted dedicated servers. Unless a server directly breaches Mojang’s End User License Agreement (EULA)—such as distributing cracked client files or misusing proprietary trademarks—community hosting remains fully legal under existing terms.

Why the Statement Matters for Gaming Legislation

The controversy highlights a deepening divide between gaming preservation advocates and industry lobbyists: