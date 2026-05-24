Minecraft’s legendary Aether dimension comes to bedrock as ‘Aether Legends’ – launching July 14

For over a decade, Bedrock Edition players have watched Java players explore the floating islands of the Aether and wondered when it would be their turn. That wait is finally over.

On May 23, 2026, creator group Spark Universe announced Aether Legends, an official add-on bringing the iconic Aether dimension to Minecraft Bedrock Edition. It’s set to launch on the Minecraft Marketplace on July 14, 2026.

From Teaser to Marketplace Release

Spark Universe dropped a short teaser on X showing a broken Aether portal with water flowing through it. Two players then rebuild the portal, light it, and step through into the sky dimension. The clip was simple, but it was enough to send the Minecraft community into hype mode.

The creators also shared the Aether Legends website, which confirms the release date and includes concept art, a link to their Discord server, and details about the project. Spark Universe is known for high-quality Bedrock and Java content, including the Essential Mod for Java and RealismCraft for Bedrock, so expectations are high.

Once it launches, Bedrock players on console, mobile, and Windows 10/11 will be able to purchase the add-on directly from the Marketplace and enter the Aether without mods or workarounds.

Why the Aether Matters

The Aether mod first released in July 2011, even before Minecraft’s official 1.0 launch. It added a Heaven-like dimension to contrast the Nether’s hellish landscape, with floating islands, new ores like Zanite and Gravitite, unique mobs, and dungeon bosses.

The mod became a YouTube sensation in the early 2010s. So many players tried to build the glowstone portal in vanilla Minecraft that “Aether” became one of the game’s earliest urban legends. During the beta phase, Mojang was actually planning a sky dimension similar to the Aether before deciding on the End instead.

The mod’s popularity was so strong that Mojang hired lead developer Brandon “kingbdogz” Pearce in 2020. But the dimension itself never made it into vanilla—until now.

What Players Can Expect

While Spark Universe hasn’t revealed the full feature list, the original Aether mod sets the standard:

Floating Sky Dimension: Islands suspended in the clouds with eternal daylight until the final boss is defeated.

New Materials and Tools: Skyroot, Holystone, Zanite, and Gravitite tiers with unique abilities.

Dungeons and Bosses: Bronze, Silver, and Gold Dungeons with bosses that drop exclusive loot.

New Mobs: Creatures like Cockatrices, Zephyrs, and ambient mobs that bring the sky to life.

Accessories System: A separate inventory slot for buffs and special items found only in the Aether.

Spark Universe will adapt these features to work with Bedrock’s add-on system and cross-platform play. The website hints at new concept art and tweaks designed specifically for console and mobile players.