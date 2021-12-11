Mini budget: NA session summoned on Monday

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a session of the National Assembly on December 13 (Monday), ARY News reported.

The president has summoned a National Assembly session on Monday at 4 pm.

The President has summoned the National Assembly Session in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is likely to present a mini-budget before Parliament in coming week.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے آئین کے آرٹیکل 54 (1) کے تحت قومی اسمبلی کا اجلاس پیر 13 دسمبر 2021 کو شام 4 بجے طلب کر لیا۔ pic.twitter.com/mAhuTq0rPP — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 11, 2021

Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif said Saturday that the National Assembly approving a mini-budget would be national suicide.

Opposition will devise a plan to halt the passage of a mini-budget.

