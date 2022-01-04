Mini-budget: PML-N delegation to meet MQM-P high-ups tomorrow

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by Ahsan Iqbal will visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad tomorrow (Wednesday).

The PML-N delegation including former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former Sindh governor Zubair Umar will meet MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and members of the Rabita Committee.

The meeting will discuss a range of issues including the recently tabled finance supplementary bill – generally known as mini-budget, rising inflation, Sindh LG bill and other matters, sources informed ARY News.

Finance bill, 2021

The federal government on Tuesday tabled Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 — generally known as mini-budget in the Senate.

The finance bill was moved by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin amid the opposition’s noisy protest.

The finance supplementary bill, generally known as mini-budget, which it had already presented in the National Assembly, proposes amendments in income tax, sales tax and federal excise duty to impose Rs375 billion taxation measures and withdraws the Rs343 billion sales tax exemption.

Traders and businessmen have urged the government to withdraw 17 per cent sales tax imposed on mobile phones through the mini-budget.

Last week, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin moved Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021 in the National Assembly.

