Minimum temperature expected to drop to single digit in Karachi

KARACHI: The minimum temperature is expected to drop to single digits in Karachi from Wednesday (today), citing a weather official ARY News reported.

Minimum temperature likely to drop between 9 and 11 degrees Celcius in the city from today.

Severe cold wave is expected in northern areas of the country within next few days, Director Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfaraz said . He has predicted a rain spell in the country by December 24 to 25.

Lahore is also expected to receive rain by the end of December, Sarfaraz said.

Experts have predicted severe cold in Karachi in the upcoming week. Dry weather with cold night and foggy morning in plane areas likely to prevail in Sindh.

On December 11, Karachi recorded its coldest day of the season so far after the minimum temperature dropped to 10 degrees.

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz earlier said that January will be the coldest month this year across Pakistan.

Light rain with snowfall is likely in upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining hilly areas.

Smog is likely to prevail over plains of Punjab during night and morning hours in coming days.

“A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist during next 24 hours,” the Met Office earlier said.