Minimum wages proposed to increase by 8.1% to Rs40,000

KARACHI: The Sindh Minimum Wages Board has proposed an increase of Rs3,000 in the minimum wage for various categories of workers across the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The board submitted a proposal to the provincial government recommending an 8.1% increase in the minimum monthly salary from Rs37,000 to Rs40,000.

The proposed increase covers unskilled adults, adolescents, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled workers. These changes, effective from July 1, 2025, will apply to 60 industries in Sindh.

The board’s recommendations were made in the Sindh Government Gazette, issued by Secretary of the Board, Mohammad Naeem Mangi.

The notice stated that objections to the proposal can be submitted within 14 days.

According to the proposal – the minimum salary for semi-skilled workers is proposed at Rs41,280, for skilled workers Rs48,910 and for highly skilled workers Rs50,868.

The notification further clarified that the new minimum rates should not be regarded as maximum limits. Existing payments that are already higher than the proposed minimums must not be reduced.

Employers, however, are free to pay higher salaries—either unilaterally or through collective agreements—considering factors such as experience, cost of living in a particular locality, or other relevant circumstances.

The revised minimum rates will apply to time-rated, full-time workers, including temporary piece-rated workers, from the date the notification is issued by the Labour & Human Resources Department, Government of Sindh.

