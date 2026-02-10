Minions & Monsters drops its first trailer

Minions & Monsters’ first official trailer dropped.

The tiny, yellow creatures, Minions, are back in action. The “Despicable Me” franchise made a comeback to the big screen on February 8, during Super Bowl 2026. The film will hit the theatres on July 1.

The new film featured all-new characters, it narrated the story of how Minions & Monsters conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created”. The tagline teases, “Hollywood has a monster problem”.

The movie will hit theatres two years after the banana-loving sidekicks to franchise figurehead Gru (Steve Carell) were last seen onscreen in Despicable Me 4 and four years after The Rise of Gru became a viral sensation and box-office hit.

Following the second Minions movie’s premiere on July 1, 2022, the Illumination and Universal hit made $125.1 million during the weekend, earning an Independence Day four-day opening record, Deadline reported at the time.

The premiere also marked the second-best ever opening in all of the Despicable Me franchise, losing only to the very first Minions spinoff film, per Deadline.

Rise of Gru was a prequel film, following the titular character, voiced by Carell, as a 12-year-old boy growing up in the 1970s alongside staple Minions Kevin, Stuart and Bob. The hit also introduced a franchise newcomer, a braces-wearing, people-pleasing Minion named Otto.

There have been four Despicable Me movies in total in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2024 and the first Minions spinoff movie arrived in 2015.

The first Despicable Me introduced viewers to Gru and his Minions, as well as his adoptive daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes, who has been voiced by several actresses throughout the franchise.

The first Minions movie, meanwhile, offered an origin story for the titular creatures and followed the adventures of Kevin, Stuart and Bob.