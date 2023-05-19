Minister asks Imran to take May 9 riots’ responsibility

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information Maryam Aurangzeb on Friday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, said that he stained the country’s reputation and continued to do so even after leaving office, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister of Information Maryam Aurangzeb, responded to Imran Khan’s statement, stating that the former primer Imran Khan stained the country’s reputation when he was in power as well as after leaving the office.

She accused him of selling Toshakhana clock while lying about the cipher letter further damage the country’s image.

READ: COAS SAYS ‘ORCHESTRATED MAY 9 VIOLENCE WILL NEVER BE ALLOWED AGAIN’

Maryam Aurangzeb blamed PTI Chief Imran Khan for tarnishing the reputation of national institutions and triggering the nation to vandalize the sculptures of martyred officers.

“Condemning the May 9 incident is not enough. Confess your crimes, accept responsibility. Merely condemning won’t hide the crime of May 9. It must be acknowledged that you were the mastermind behind these events,” .” Aurangzeb said.

Maryam Aurangzeb urged Imran Khan to admit his plans of burning hospitals, schools, mosques, ambulances, and the Commander House. She emphasized that mere condemnation is not enough; the hidden terrorists in Zaman Park should be handed over to the security personnels.

It is evident that Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, termed the presence of terrorists in Zaman Park ‘baseless’ and condemned the attack on Jinnah House.