Minister asks parents to protect their children from ‘bloody’ march

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday urged parents to keep their children away from PTI’s ‘bloody’ march, ARY News reported.

As per details, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb while responding to PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that, the PTI chief has accepted that he has offered the COAS an indefinite extension.

Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged that Imran Khan has not committed corruption but has committed robberies during his four years of power.

She urged the parents to save their children from attending PTI’s ‘bloody’ march in Lahore.

It may be noted, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will kick start Azadi Long March against the incumbent federal government from Liberty Chowk in Lahore today (Friday).

The arrangements have been finalized for the long march. Former prime minister Imran Khan is staying at his residence Zaman Park amid strict security.

Imran Khan will leave for Liberty Chowk after Friday’s Prayers with the senior leadership of the party.

