ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, on Wednesday unveiled the first three volumes of the revised edition of Urdu Lughat (Tarikhi Usool Par), reaffirming the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

Presiding over the launch ceremony, the minister described Urdu as the guardian of the nation’s identity, announced his recommendation of renowned linguist Dr. Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi for one of Pakistan’s highest civil awards, and witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the publication of all 22 volumes of the historic dictionary.

The launching ceremony, organized by the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), was attended by Federal Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division Asad Rehman Gilani, renowned linguist Dr. Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi, senior government officials, literary scholars, linguists, and members of the academic community.

Addressing the gathering, Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi said Urdu is the custodian of Pakistan’s national identity and cultural heritage, and the publication of an authentic historical dictionary represents a priceless scholarly asset for the nation. He assured the government’s continued support for initiatives aimed at promoting the Urdu language and preserving the country’s literary heritage.

The minister said the beautifully printed Nastaliq edition reflected the continued growth and vitality of the Urdu language. He noted that the National Heritage and Culture Division, through its affiliated institutions, was making significant contributions to the promotion of Pakistan’s cultural and linguistic legacy, with the National Language Promotion Department playing a leading role.

Paying tribute to the services of Dr. Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi, the minister congratulated the National Language Promotion Department and the Urdu Dictionary Board on the successful publication of the first three revised volumes. In recognition of Dr. Pardesi’s outstanding contribution to the preservation and promotion of Urdu, he announced that he would recommend his name for one of Pakistan’s highest civil awards.

Federal Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani described the revised edition of the dictionary as the outcome of years of dedicated scholarly effort. He observed that nations preserving their dictionaries also preserve their intellectual traditions, cultural identity, and historical memory.

He appreciated the efforts of the National Language Promotion Department and commended Director General Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and his team for successfully accomplishing this important national project.

Director General of the National Language Promotion Department, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, said institutions established after Pakistan’s independence had played a vital role in safeguarding the country’s literary and cultural heritage. He stated that Urdu Lughat (Tarikhi Usool Par) stands among the world’s finest scholarly dictionaries in terms of research and academic standards.

He recalled that the first volume of the dictionary was published in 1977 and the final volume of the earlier edition in 2010, expressing confidence that work on the remaining volumes of the revised edition would now move forward at an accelerated pace.

Executive Director of the National Language Promotion Department, Dr. Rashid Hameed, welcomed the participants and acknowledged the financial support extended by Barkati Foundation founder Dr. Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi, saying his patronage had made the publication of the revised edition possible.

He added that with the continued support of the federal government, the remaining volumes would be completed without delay.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi described the historical Urdu dictionary as an invaluable resource for linguistic research.

He said the revised edition would provide researchers, students, and scholars with easier access to authentic and reliable linguistic material. Calling Urdu his “mother language,” he expressed satisfaction at contributing to its preservation and development.

Earlier, literary scholars Wajid Jawad, Dr. Farooq Adil, Dr. Abid Sial, Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, Dr. Rabia Kiyani, and Dr. Amjad Kallu highlighted the importance of the Urdu language and emphasized the scholarly value of the historical dictionary.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Dr. Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the publication of all 22 volumes of the revised historical Urdu dictionary.

Dr. Pardesi also presented sacred relics, a special copy of the Holy Quran, and the first three published volumes of the revised dictionary to the federal minister. In recognition of his valuable services for the promotion of Urdu, the minister presented Dr. Pardesi with a certificate of appreciation.