Minister clears air on increase in gas tariff

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Musaddik Malik denied reports of a further increase in gas prices and said that no such decision has been made, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Musaddik Malik revealed that a comprehensive package is being introduced to encourage power consumption. He said that the government is planning to introduce a seasonal tariff to reduce capacity payments.

The minister clarified that the government has not made any decision to raise gas prices.

Musaddik Malik also refuted reports of Iran imposing an $18 billion penalty on Pakistan for not completing the Iran-Pakistan.

He said that Iran never mentioned $18 billion penalty on Pakistan.

“I am not aware of where this figure of $18 billion came from. I have reviewed all the files and documents, and there is no mention of the said amount anywhere,” the petroleum minister added

Musaddik Malik also refused to comment on the current status of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project. “I will be able to comment after consulting with the Attorney General of Pakistan,” the petroleum minister added.

Earlier, a significant gas supply suspension has affected five districts in Balochistan, including Quetta, leading to widespread disruptions, ARY News reported on Friday.

The suspension has caused a severe shortage of gas, forcing residents to queue up at local liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shops in search of the vital commodity.

As a result of the supply crisis, shopkeepers have taken advantage of the situation by drastically increasing LPG prices.