Minister walks out of Berlin film festival after accusations of German role in Gaza 'genocide'

Berlin: A German minister walked out of the awards ceremony of the Berlin Film Festival after a prize-winning director accused Germany of complicity in the “genocide” committed by Israel in Gaza.

Social Democratic Environment Minister Carsten Schneider left the ceremony on Saturday evening because of “unacceptable” remarks, his ministry said.

Syrian-Palestinian director Abdallah Al-Khatib, who picked up a prize for Best First Feature Award with his “Chronicles from the Siege”, said in his speech that the German government “are partners in the genocide in Gaza by Israel. I believe you are intelligent enough to recognise this truth.”

Schneider was the only member of the German government attending the ceremony though he was not representing it, his ministry told AFP.

The Ministry of Culture, contacted by AFP to find out the reason for the absence of its minister Wolfram Weimer, did not respond immediately.

A leading member of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative party, Alexander Hoffmann, denounced what he said were “repugnant scenes” of “antisemitic” during the ceremony.

The CDU mayor of Berlin Kai Wegner told newspaper Bild that “The open display of hatred towards Israel is in direct contradiction with what this festival represents.”

The backdrop of the conflict in the Middle East led to a tense 76th edition of the festival.

More than 80 film professionals criticised the Berlinale’s “silence” on the war in Gaza in an open letter, accusing the festival of censoring artists “who reject the genocide” they believe Israel has committed in Gaza.

Award-winning Indian writer Arundhati Roy withdrew from the festival after jury president Wim Wenders said cinema should “stay out of politics” when asked about Gaza.