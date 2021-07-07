Ministerial committee visits Thar for Dodo Bheel murder probe

MITHI: A ministerial committee of Sindh government on Wednesday arrived Tharparkar to inquire into alleged murder of Dodo Bheel, a worker of Thar Coal Project, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday constituted a committee comprising three ministers, Syed Sardar Shah, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and Nawab Taimur Talpur, to hold an inquiry into the whole affair and submit its report.

The committee was supposed to meet Dodo Bheel’s family members, the coal company’s executives, Tharparkar district and police officials, as well as journalists of the area.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had taken notice of the tragic incident in Thar and had directed the Sindh government to take stern action against the culprits and also provide support to the affected family.

The Sindh government has also announced Rs10 million compensation to the bereaved family of Dodo Bheel.

Earlier, Islamkot police booked five security guards of the coal mining company after a day-long protest by the family and relatives of Dodo Bheel, who was allegedly tortured to death by them.