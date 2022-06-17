Ministers’ absence in Senate irks PPP’s Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and Senator Raza Rabbani on Friday voiced his concern over the absence of federal ministers from Senate session, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Mian Raza Rabbani said that ministers were not taking the Senate seriously. He asked Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to talk to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the absence of federal ministers.

“I will not speak in today’s session to record my protest against the absence of ministers,” he said while lashing out at his own nine-party coalition government.

Meanwhile, the upper house continued debate on Finance Bill 2022-23.

OPPOSITION STAGES WALKOUT, PROTEST FROM SENATE OVER HIKE IN FUEL PRICES

Participating in the debate, Senator Faisal Javed urged the government not to stop funds for dams’ construction and social welfare programs of the PTI government which were aimed at providing relief to poor people.

Maulana Faiz Muhammad said more funds should be allocated to Agriculture sector to enhance productivity.

Others who participated in the debate include Kamran Murtaza, Senator Kamran Michael and Haji Hidayat Ullah.

