Ministers suggest debate over summary to lift ban on TLP

ISLAMABAD: A summary forwarded to the federal cabinet for lifting ban on the proscribed Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) yet to be approved, quoting sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, some key federal ministers have demanded an open debate over lifting the ban on the proscribed group. The ministers have suggested a discussion over the issue in the upcoming session of the federal cabinet, according to sources.

“Some federal ministers have yet to sign on the summary to un-ban the group,” sources said.

“At least 14 ministers signatures are required for approval of the summary,” according to sources.

A session of the federal cabinet is scheduled on Tuesday with the prime minister in chair.

A summary by the Punjab government to un-ban the proscribed TLP reached Saturday to the interior ministry offices that will later present it to the cabinet division as a final formality to revive the hard-line religious party that had besieged parts of Pakistan of late.

The federal ministry of interior, which put TLP leaders in NACTA’s fourth schedule list for proscirbed outfits and people, will forward the recommendations after approval to the federal cabinet.

The federal cabinet will give the final nod to the restoration of TLP after which it will no longer remain an outlawed outfit and a threat to societal law and order.

It would be via circulation that the cabinet division will approve the summary of recommendations.

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem earlier told ARY News: “We have given the green signal to the summary of recommendations on TLP matter by the Punjab government”.

