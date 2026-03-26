Minneapolis submits bid to host 2028 NFL Draft
- By Reuters -
- Mar 26, 2026
Minneapolis has submitted a formal bid to host the 2028 NFL Draft at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Wendy Blackshaw, president and CEO of the Minnesota Sports and Events Commission, confirmed the bid to ESPN on Wednesday.
The draft is taking place in Pittsburgh next month and in Washington, D.C., in 2027.
The NFL typically selects a site about two years out, so Minneapolis could receive an answer soon, per ESPN.
After being staged in New York every year from 1965-2014, the draft has taken place in Chicago (2015-16), Philadelphia (2017), Arlington, Texas (2018), Nashville, Tenn. (2019), Cleveland (2021), Las Vegas (2022), Kansas City (2023), Detroit (2024) and Green Bay, Wis. (2025).
There was a virtual draft in 2020 due to the pandemic.