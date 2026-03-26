Minneapolis has submitted a formal bid to host ​the 2028 NFL Draft at ‌U.S. Bank Stadium.

Wendy Blackshaw, president and CEO of the ​Minnesota Sports and ​Events Commission, confirmed the bid ⁠to ESPN on Wednesday.

The ​draft is taking place in ​Pittsburgh next month and in Washington, D.C., in 2027.

The NFL ​typically selects a site ​about two years out, so Minneapolis ‌could ⁠receive an answer soon, per ESPN.

After being staged in New York every ​year from ​1965-2014, ⁠the draft has taken place in Chicago (2015-16), ​Philadelphia (2017), Arlington, Texas (2018), ​Nashville, ⁠Tenn. (2019), Cleveland (2021), Las Vegas (2022), Kansas City (2023), Detroit (2024) and ⁠Green ​Bay, Wis. (2025).

There was ​a virtual draft in 2020 due ​to the pandemic.