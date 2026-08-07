 Minnie Driver opens up about fatal car crash

Minnie Driver revealed her blessings as she narrowly escaped a fatal car accident. She revealed the details in a social media post.

On August 6, the British American actress and singer Minnie Driver took to her Instagram handle and posted a video featuring herself addressing herself from her bed, explaining that a speeding vehicle failed to stop at an intersection and T-boned their car. While recalling the incident in a strained voice, she noted, “We somehow walked out of… Well, we didn’t walk out of it, we crawled out of it, but we did get out of it alive- not our fault”.

The driver revealed she suffered a sprained neck and has been left “in shock” and “crying all the time,” though she reassured fans that she is “fine.” She added, “The reason why I’m not dead is the car that we were driving. I’ve never been in a crash before, but the 360-degree airbags are what saved our lives”.

In the clip’s caption, Driver recalled more details about the collision: “Shout out to the van driver who stopped and helped us before the ambulances arrived. Special mention to the car that slowed down, took in the scene, and drove off without stopping. I guess this is the Dao of the world, the light and the dark.”

Her message continued, “My brain keeps replaying the crash, which is very hard, but seems to be a necessary part of processing. Weeping, too, feels good and helpful.”

Driver, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress after co-starring in 1997’s Good Will Hunting, recently appeared in Netflix thriller, Run Away, and in the fifth season of the hit show, Emily in Paris.