Minor girl burnt to death by neighbours in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was burnt to death in Islamabad’s Kohsar Town on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the FIR lodged by father of the victim with the Kirpa Police Station, his seven-year daughter went to a neighbour’s house along with her family including her grandmother, mother, and sister to attend Quran Khwani.

The family noticed her missing after a while and started looking out for her with the help of locals.

The complainant told the police that his wife also saw the daughter of her neighbour running out of a next-door under-construction house with a stranger.

The family rushed to the under-construction house and found the burnt body of their daughter lying in a water tank.

The police shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem to confirm the offence of rape.

