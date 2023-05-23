Minor girl choked to death after driver closes car window on her neck

In an unfortunate incident, a nine-year-old girl was choked to death in a car after the driver rolled up the window of the backseat unintentionally while she had her head out of the vehicle.

According to details, the incident took place in Telangana state of Southern India when the victim was seeing a wedding ceremony from inside the car.

The girl, identified as Banoth Indraja, was sitting in the car with the bride when she decided to stick her head out of the window to see celebrations of a wedding ceremony.

The driver – without noticing the girl – pressed the power button to roll up the window glass. Following the driver’s move, the girl’s neck was stuck in the window and she could not breathe.

According to a preliminary investigation, no one noticed the girl screaming for help for a while due to loud music and fireworks during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family expressed anger over the incident and accused the driver of the car of negligence that led to her death.

After receiving a complaint, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered into the matter and investigation is underway.