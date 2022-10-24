Minor girl gang-rape: Karachi police swing into action after 24 hours

KARACHI: Karachi police swung into action after media reports mounted pressure on the police department to arrest the culprits involved in gang-raping a minor girl in Clifton who belongs to a flood-affected family, ARY News reported on Monday.

After the airing of media reports of a minor girl gang-raped in a posh area of Karachi, South police swung into action to collect evidence from the incident’s site after spending 24 hours.

Despite the registration of a case and medical examination of the victim, Karachi police failed to ascertain the identity of the culprits. The incident took place in Karachi’s Clifton at 2:00 pm on Sunday but the case was lodged at 11:00 pm.

Flood-affected girl gang raped

A flood-affected girl was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified persons in the Clifton area of Karachi. The minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4.

Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place at 02:00 pm. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped’.

The police, while quoting the victim, said that two identified persons abducted a minor girl and sexually assaulted her. Hospital sources told ARY News that the girl is eight or nine-year-old.

Meanwhile, the police surgeon’s office has also confirmed that the girl was subjected to gang-rape. “A complete medical examination of the victim was being carried out,” the police surgeon said, adding that the girl was also infected with fungus due to floods.

CM Sindh seeks report

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held a telephonic conversation with the Additional Inspector-General of Police (AIGP) and sought a detailed report of the incident.

During the conversation, the Chief Minister instructed the Additional IG to immediately arrest the accused involved in raping the flood-affected girl.

AIG told Sindh CM that a special police team in South District has been formed to arrest the suspects. “DNA tests of the victim girl were being carried out to identify the accused”, Additional IG added.

CM Murad Ali Shah also directed Social Welfare Minister Shehla Raza to immediately take the girl and her younger brother under her protection.

