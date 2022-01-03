Minor girl killed by uncle for ‘making noise’ at home

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a two-year-old girl was reportedly killed by her uncle for ‘making noise’ while playing with her friends in Lahore’s Bhati gate area, ARY News reported on Monday.

A case of the incident was registered at Bhati Gate police station under the complaint of victims’ maternal grandfather.

According to FIR, the accused, Javed, is the resident of Kucha Rangrez who slaughtered two-year-old Dua for ‘making noise’ while playing with her friends.

The police shifted the body of minor girl to a nearby hospital for the post mortem and launched an investigation into the matter.

As per the police sources, the incident was the outcome of family conflict.

In a similar type of incident reported in 2019, a man had allegedly killed his minor son, Bilal for making noise while playing with other children in the street near their house in village Baqirpur-Head Marala.

According to police, Muhammad Kazim had asked his four-year-old son Bilal and other children not to make noise in the street. When they did not stop, he became angry, and hit his son to the ground.

The minor received serious head injuries and had died on-the-spot

