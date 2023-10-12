Minor girl locked up with her mother by Lahore police

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, the Punjab police investigation department locked up a minor girl with her mother in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the woman who was arrested had an FIR registered against her under 506 in Wahdat Road in 2021.

The FIR was registered against the accused woman and two others and it also includes sections related to threatening as well.

However, the women police arrested the accused and also locked up her minor daughter.

