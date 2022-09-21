Minor girl ‘raped, murdered’ in Karachi’s Korangi

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by unidentified men in Korangi’s Zaman Town area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police said that the criminals murdered the girl by hanging her inside the residence. At the time of the incident, the elder sister went outside the home with her younger sibling.

Police said that the father of the slain girl found the door locked from inside after returning home from the office. Later, he jumped inside his house from a neighbour’s wall and found the body of his daughter hanging from a rope.

Police force was immediately informed about the happening. The body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem examination by the police officials in which rape was confirmed.

Police surgeon said that torture marks were found on the slain girl’s neck. The horrific incident spread fear in the area.

Police formed a team to start the investigation.

