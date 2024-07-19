Minor’s death inside locked car takes shocking turn

KARACHI: A case pertaining to the death of a four-year-old boy due to suffocation inside a car took a shocking turn as his mother accused her in-laws of ‘deliberating’ killing the child, ARY News reported.

The four-year-old boy died after being suffocated inside a car in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi on 15th June 2024. Initially, the case was registered under a clause pertaining to accidental death but now the police incorporated Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the boy’s mother.

The deceased boy’s mother Khatija named his uncle and aunt as suspects in the case.

The grieved mother told ARY News that her son was deliberately killed, adding that his uncle and aunt locked him in the car with the intention of killing.

Khatija said that her son was deliberately killed, alleging that the investigation officer is not cooperating with her.

She demanded that the investigation officer should be replaced. Khatija said that her in-laws were not accepting their love marriage and were harassing her.

The unfortunate event unfolded when Hussain’s uncle Zaman and aunt reached their residence in a car. Upon returning, three other children went home, but Hussain remained in the locked car. His mother, upon inquiring, was told that he was playing downstairs.

Three hours later when the other relative of the child was heading to the gym, Hussain was discovered locked inside the car and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.